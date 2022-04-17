Part of the landscaping plan for the former Lichfield Health and Fitness Centre site

Plans for landscaping linked to new homes on the site of a former health club in Lichfield have been approved.

Final details of the scheme at the Lorne House site on Rotten Row have been given the green light by Lichfield District Council.

The building had previously been home to Lichfield Health and Fitness Club before the business moved to new premises at Boley Park.

Permission had already been granted previously for the former health centre building to be demolished with up to 14 new properties built on the site.

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.