Death on the Nile

A dementia-friendly screening of Death on the Nile is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Starring Russell Brand, Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening and Gal Gadot, the film follows another case for Belgian Sleuth Hercule Poirot as his Egyptian vacation is interrupted after tragedy cuts short a couple’s honeymoon.

The screening at 2pm on 3rd May will see some changes to help those with demential enjoy the film.

A spokesperson said:

“Dementia-friendly screenings provide an adapted environment that is comfortable for people living with dementia. “The lights are kept on at a low level, the film will have an interval and audience members can move around or leave the studio as required.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.