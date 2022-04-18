Chasetown FC were held to a Bank Holiday Monday draw by Sporting Khalsa – but are still in with a hope of winning the title.

Action from Chasetown v Sporting Khalsa. Picture: Dave Birt

A defeat for table topping Ilkeston against Shepshed Dynamo has set up what could be a dramatic final day.

If the league leaders slip up again against Wisbech and Chasetown win at Spalding then the title will be returning to The Scholars Ground.

A bright start to their game against Sporting Khalsa saw Ben Lund fire wide before Danny O’Callaghan forced a brilliant save from Sam Arnold.

It was no surprise when The Scholars took the lead on the quarter hour mark as Jack Langston fired home after Arnold had initially saved from Oli Hayward.

But Khalsa levelled just before the interval when Gurgit Singh lofted the ball over an advancing Curtis Pond.

Straight after half time, Chasetown were a whisker away from retaking the lead when Joey Butlin’s header struck the top of the crossbar.

With news Ilkeston were drawing, Chasetown knew a win would keep their title hopes alive and in the 67th minute O’Callaghan picked his spot with an effort but the ball deflected for a corner.

In front of another 1,000-plus crowd, the Scholars kept pushing for the winner.

With news that Ilkeston were losing, Kyle Perry got on the end of a Joey Butlin pass but Khalsa cleared off the line.

Results mean that the final day permutations could see Chasetown finish anywhere from first to fourth. A win would guarantee at least a home tie in the play-offs.