Luke Childs. Picture: Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City FC signed off their final home game of the season with a 3-0 win over Romulus.

Luke Childs got Ivor Green’s men off to a perfect start with a goal after just nine minutes, before the win was wrapped up by Jack Edwards and Sam Fitzgerald in the second half.

The result means City have guaranteed a third place finish in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lichfield’s flying start to the game came when Fitzgerald and Luke Keen combined to cross for a far post header into the net by Childs.

Romulus looked to hit back and saw a shot and a free-kick fly over James Beeson’s bar.

City almost doubled their advantage before the break when Edwards saw his free kick palmed onto the post by visiting keeper Connor Hill.

Fitzgerald saw a shot early in the second half well held before Beeson produced a save to deny Romulus a leveller with help from Childs who cleared the rebound off the line.

The second Lichfield goal came on 70 minutes when Lewi Burnside and Fitzgerald teamed up to find Edwards who lashed the ball past Hill.

Romulus saw a chance go wide of the target before a header also failed to test Beeson.

But any hope the visitors had of finding a way back into the game was dashed when Kyle Burke was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Lichfield wrapped up the win late on when Fitzgerald’s free kick found the net.