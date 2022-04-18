The path marked out at Pipe Green. Picture: Pipe Green Trust

People using a meadow in Lichfield are being asked to stick to paths to avoid damaging other parts of the site.

The appeal has come from Pipe Green Trust which said increased visitor numbers was having an impact on the area.

A spokesperson said:

“Some parts of the meadow are being badly damaged through increased footfall, so can visitors please walk on the main paths around the edge. “Signs and a row of wooden posts have been put up where the path is not that obvious.” Pipe Green Trust spokesperson

Pipe Green is an area that is believed to have been grazed since medieval times and, according to the trust, is one of the few remaining examples of unimproved meadowland in Staffordshire.