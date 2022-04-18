Pete Poolton and Mike Holt during their bag drag challenge

Two men from Whittington have completed a charity challenge to help raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Pete Poolton and Mike Holt completed their 50km bag drag on Good Friday (15th April).

They have raised more than £2,600 so far after deciding to drag a 15kg bag a kilometre for each day of since the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Pete said:

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported us on the route and contributed to the cause.” Pete Poolton

People can still donate via an online fundraising page.