The chairman of Lichfield District Council has apologised after refusing to allow a councillor to speak for his allotted time at a meeting.
At a meeting last month, Cllr Steve Normanwas speaking on a call for a one year council tax freeze.
Despite meeting rules permitting the leader of the Labour opposition group to speak for ten minutes on the issue, he was halted by Cllr Barry Gwilt after just three.
The chairman told Cllr Norman “you’ve had your ten minutes” and refused to let him continue despite protestations.
In after reviewing video of the meeting, the opposition leader submitted a written question on the issue to a meeting of the council last week:
“Can he explain why he misled the council meeting?”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Gwilt replied:
“Cllr Norman is of course correct.
“I apologise for cutting him short and at the next meeting of the council I will be stepping down as chairman.”Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council
Sigh…..
The continuing ineptitude of LDC is the gift that keeps on giving. Sadly, to the detriment of its residents.
Unbelievable, surely its not up to the chairman alone to time the other speakers.Its important that everyone has a chance to speak especially on such an important topic
So he doesn’t know the difference between 3 and 10? What is wrong with these people?
Probably didn’t like what he was hearing.
Thought he could get away with it.
Useless council. All talk and no action.
