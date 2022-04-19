Council chiefs say the “majority of parents” across Staffordshire will find out their children have been allocated their first choice primary school.

Details of places for September starts are being released today (19th April).

Staffordshire County Council said almost 95% had been allocated their first choice primary school, with more than 98% offered one of their top three.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“It is hugely important for parents to know what school their children will be attending in September, which is why our admissions team have been pulling out all the stops to ensure all Staffordshire parents know where their children will be going in the autumn. “We recently announced an £8million investment in school buildings in Staffordshire, including the expansion of existing schools and the building of brand-new schools in Lichfield, Stafford and Tamworth. “This will ensure we have enough school places to meet increased demand in the future and ensure we can continue to offer most children their first-choice primary school.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Parents who applied online will be receiving emails about the results from today onwards.