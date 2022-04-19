The leader of Lichfield District Council has described scenes of refugees queuing for food in Poland as “genuinely heartbreaking”.

Cllr Doug Pullen in Poland

Cllr Doug Pullen has been in the country on a second visit to help support efforts to get Ukrainians across the border and to safety.

As well as transporting refugees to train stations and other locations across Poland, the Conservative councillor has also been using donations to purchase supplies for those leaving their homeland.

He said:

“I’ve been delivering some supplies to the World Central Kitchen food tent in Krakow. “It doesn’t feel right to film or photograph there, but I wish I could show people the desperation and urgency which women and children show when food is served. “It is genuinely heartbreaking.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

So far more than £9,600 has been donated to Cllr Pullen’s efforts to support those on the ground in Poland.

His current trip has seen him purchase practical items such as mobile phones, power banks and suitcases, as well as Easter treats for children fleeing the Russian invasion.

“I went to the train station to hand out the power banks that donations have paid for – it’s really hard to describe how happy someone is when you give them a power pack for their phone – it’s a lifeline for them. “I visited a school that’s been converted for temporary accommodation where around 20 women and children are living, so I was sent to the shop to buy suitcases and shopping for three days as everywhere was shutting for Easter. “The food people have paid for will feed them for the next few days. “I also picked up some Easter treats so the kids staying there can try to have a good Easter.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council leader is continuing to fundraise to help support organisations working on the ground in Poland to help refugees. People can donate online.