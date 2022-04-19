Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield

A care business says it hopes a grant will help support older people living in the Lichfield area.

Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield is offering £250 for a local initiative.

The company said it was hoping to support projects providing gardening, leisure, recreational or musical activities for older people.

Martin Lehart, Bluebird Care director, said:

“As well as providing care and companionship services to people living in their own homes, Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield is passionate about supporting community projects and initiatives. “So many neighbourhoods thrive because of volunteers who work tirelessly to run community groups, host events, and provide services that benefit others. “Much of this work involves supporting older people who, without regular coffee mornings, daytrips or lunch clubs, would be left isolated at home. “The grant will also come with support and advice. We want to work with a local project that gives older people an opportunity to try something new and that will add benefit to their lives.” Martin Lehart

For more details and an application form call 01543 418432 or email at hannahburgess@bluebirdcare.co.uk.