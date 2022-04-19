The Prime Minister has shown no respect for a Lichfield man who was unable to be with his dying wife during the Covid pandemic, the leader of the opposition has said.

Boris Johnson. Pic: Annika Haas

Sir Keir Starmer was speaking after Boris Johnson apologised over his fine for attending a Downing Street party in breach of his own rules.

The Labour leader also criticised the decision of Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant to suggest teachers and nurses were drinking in staff rooms during lockdown.

He used an example from the constituency to highlight how those in Downing Street had failed to make the sacrifices families across the country had.

“This morning I spoke to John Robinson, a constituent of the member for Lichfield. When his wife died of Covid, John and the family obeyed the Prime Minister’s rules. He didn’t see her in hospital, he didn’t hold her hand as she died. “Their daughters and grandchildren, drove a hundred miles up the motorway clutching a letter from the funeral director case they were questioned by the police. “They didn’t have a service in the church. John’s son in law stayed away because he would have been the forbidden fourth mourner. “Doesn’t the Prime Minister realise John would have given the world to hold his dying wife’s hand even if it was just for nine minutes? But he didn’t because he followed the Prime Minister’s rules – rules we now know the Prime Minister blithely, repeatedly and deliberately ignored.” Sir Keir Starmer

Mr Johnson had told MPs he was not aware the gathering in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street would have broken the aw.

“I offered the British people a full apology and take this opportunity to repeat my whole-hearted apology to the House. “It did not occur to me or subsequently that a gathering in a Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.” Boris Johnson

But the Labour leader said the Prime Minister should resign