Ruby Bridge
Ruby Bridge

Soul, pop and disco covers will be on offer when a band perform at a Lichfield pub.

Ruby Bridge will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (22nd April).

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.

Leave a comment

Our volunteers moderated 1068 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published.