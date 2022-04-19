Soul, pop and disco covers will be on offer when a band perform at a Lichfield pub.
Ruby Bridge will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (22nd April).
Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Soul, pop and disco covers will be on offer when a band perform at a Lichfield pub.
Ruby Bridge will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (22nd April).
Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.
Our volunteers moderated 1068 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.