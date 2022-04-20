A councillor responsible for efforts to tackle climate change across Lichfield and Burntwood says he has reservations about the use of fields for solar farms.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

Lichfield District Council has recently approved a scheme which will see 143,000 energy-generating panels installed on land at Haunton.

But at a meeting last week, Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change, said he had reservations about the widespread use of open space.

“I’m concerned we’re looking to put solar panels in all our green fields. “That is something that worries me, but that is something we need to do.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

His comments came after a fellow councillor asked whether more could be done to ensure properties across Lichfield and Burntwood were being constructed with solar panels as standard.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Labour member for the Stowe ward, said:

Cllr Jeyan Anketell

“As it stands we cannot make insulation of solar photovoltaic panels mandatory, but surely the cabinet member is aware that in their pursuit of profit builders do not take much notice of general suggestions they should take a sustainable approach unless their is financial or regulatory encouragement? “Councils in Bristol, Cambridge and Oxford have been using building regs and carbon reduction figures that encourage the use of solar panels in new buildings. “Or does the cabinet member not wish to fulfil his brief on climate change?” Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Yeates said he would be keen to hear information on successful initiatives elsewhere.