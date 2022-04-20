A young dancer from Lichfield is celebrating after winning a coveted place at the Royal Ballet School in London.

Beau Allton-Nee

Following a tough audition process, Beau Allton-Nee was one of only 24 students out of 1,200 applicants from around the world to be offered a spot at the training centre.

The 10-year-old will spend the next three years training at the Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge in Richmond Park, before he’ll have to audition again to secure his place for school years 10 and 11.

The first round of the audition process was based on photos of the applicants in various ballet positions to show their physique and proportions.

After this, Beau was asked to a preliminary audition in front of a panel of judges, before being invited to dance his way through two days of auditions in front of the artistic director and senior staff.

After a nervous two-week wait, the family were given the good news.

“I was over the moon to find out that I was offered a place at The Royal Ballet School because it’s been a dream of mine for many years. “It shows that my hard work paid off after many years of lessons and classes.” Beau Allton-Nee

It continues what has been an amazing period in the talented young dancer’s career.

The St Michael’s Primary School pupil successfully gained a place with the Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associates Programme for Year 5, but this was postponed due to Covid, with much of it only eventually taking place online.

He was also offered a scholarship for the Joffrey Ballet Academy summer school in Chicago in 2020, but this too was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In October 2021, Beau won a part in the English National Ballet’s Nutcracker at the London Coliseum, where he danced as a party child and soldier during a 22-run show.

His dad Adam Allton-Nee said:

“Beau has danced from a very young age, soon after he started walking in fact. He would often dance and wiggle to music that was on in the background. “It made complete sense to look for dance classes. We decided to send him to his first ballet class when he was four at Elite Academy of Performing Arts in Lichfield. “Times are changing, and the boys and girls at school are also really supportive of boys who dance.” “He fell in love with ballet straight away and has stuck with it ever since. He later started classes at English National Ballet Juniors, where a wonderful teacher said he had ‘something special’. “Seeing Beau dance on stage in the West End’s biggest theatre in his first major ballet over Christmas was magical to watch. He was so lucky that his primary school in Lichfield were supportive of the time he needed to be at rehearsals.” Adam Allton-Nee

“A world class ballet dancer”

Beau Allton-Nee at The Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge

As well as training as a Royal Ballet Junior Associate in Birmingham, Beau dances with the Nicholson School of Dance in Birmingham, Sophie-Jane Coaching in Solihull and Lisayne Ballet School in Little Aston.

The family are now planning to move to London so they can be closer to Beau while he trains.

Adam said: