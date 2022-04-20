Award-winning musical Kinky Boots is being brought to the Lichfield Garrick stage next week.

Brownhills Musical Theatre Company will perform from 10th to 14th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Adapted from a comedy film based on a real life story, the show has a huge heart, with a brilliant original score written by Cyndi Lauper.

“It is funny, emotional and joyous and a spectacle to behold with beautiful costumes and of course, those kinky boots.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson