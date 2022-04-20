Garrick House. Picture: Google Streetview

Offices in a listed Lichfield building could be converted to create three apartments if plans are approved.

Proposals have been submitted to create the two-bedroom homes at Garrick House on Queen Street.

A planning statement said:

“The site is located in a balanced housing market, supporting a a mixed and sustainable community. “There is no expected increase in daily traffic movements. There is accessible public transport and it is within the city centre with local amenities just a short walking distance away. “The residents will be encouraged to travel by more sustainable means and travel less using their own vehicle. “This project will be a benefit to the local community as this development will help contribute to the local economy and the sustainable growth of the city.” Planning statement

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.