People in Staffordshire are urged to make the most of time off work or school by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Walk-in clinics offering first, second and booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine are still operating, with a number of clinics where school aged children can attend.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said:

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“Getting your vaccine and booster when eligible remains the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19. “There are still many ways you can do this and I’d particularly encourage anybody with time off work or school this week to take advantage. “Walk-in clinics in Staffordshire cater to many age ranges so if a child in your care still needs a vaccine, this would be the perfect week to check nearby walk-in clinics and get them protected before heading back to school.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People can search details of their nearest walk-in clinics on the NHS Grab a Jab website.