Van drivers in Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard after an attempt to break into a vehicle in the town.
The incident happened on St Paul’s Road on 19th April.
PCSO Alyx Hart, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Please make sure that you protect your vehicles by ensuring that the vehicle is secured with all windows locked.
“Keep keys safe, whether that be well away from your vehicle when in the house or utilising a signal blocking pouch ore faraday bag, and always make sure valuables are removed and are not on display.”PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police
