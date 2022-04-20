Lichfield’s MP says no-one should forget the suffering felt by families during the pandemic – adding that “we all had friends and relatives who tragically died from Covid”.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant’s comments come after Boris Johnson was criticised by Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons yesterday (19th April).

The Prime Minister had apologised to MPs having been issued with a fine for breaching lockdown rules.

But the Labour leader had highlighted the case of Lichfield resident John Robinson who had followed the rules created by Mr Johnson, meaning he was unable to hold the hand of his dying wife during the pandemic.

Lichfield’s MP was also in the firing line for his comments last week where he suggested nurses and teachers had also been breaking lockdown laws by enjoying “a quiet drink” in staff rooms.

The Labour leader said:

Sir Keir Starmer

“Looking past the Member for Lichfield and the nodding dogs in the cabinet, there are many decent, honourable members on the benches opposite who do respect John Robinson who do respect the British public. “They know the damage the Prime Minister is doing, they know things can’t go on as they are, and they know it is their responsibility to bring an end to this shameful chapter. “I urge them once again – don’t follow in the slipstream of an out of touch, out of control Prime Minister. “Put their conscience first, put their country first, put John Robinson first and remove the Prime Minister from office.” Sir Keir Starmer

Mr Fabricant said suffering during the pandemic had been felt by many – including Mr Johnson.