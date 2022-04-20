Lichfield’s MP says no-one should forget the suffering felt by families during the pandemic – adding that “we all had friends and relatives who tragically died from Covid”.
Michael Fabricant’s comments come after Boris Johnson was criticised by Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons yesterday (19th April).
The Prime Minister had apologised to MPs having been issued with a fine for breaching lockdown rules.
But the Labour leader had highlighted the case of Lichfield resident John Robinson who had followed the rules created by Mr Johnson, meaning he was unable to hold the hand of his dying wife during the pandemic.
Lichfield’s MP was also in the firing line for his comments last week where he suggested nurses and teachers had also been breaking lockdown laws by enjoying “a quiet drink” in staff rooms.
The Labour leader said:
“Looking past the Member for Lichfield and the nodding dogs in the cabinet, there are many decent, honourable members on the benches opposite who do respect John Robinson who do respect the British public.
“They know the damage the Prime Minister is doing, they know things can’t go on as they are, and they know it is their responsibility to bring an end to this shameful chapter.
“I urge them once again – don’t follow in the slipstream of an out of touch, out of control Prime Minister.
“Put their conscience first, put their country first, put John Robinson first and remove the Prime Minister from office.”Sir Keir Starmer
Mr Fabricant said suffering during the pandemic had been felt by many – including Mr Johnson.
“We all had many friends and relatives who tragically died from Covid.
“I was desperately sad to hear about my constituent John Robinson – my own best friend’s mother died in hospital, and he wasn’t able to see her.
“And I do recall, of course, that the Prime Minister’s mother also died during that Covid crisis.
“We’ve all suffered from these heart-wrenching tragedies, and none of us should forget it.”Michael Fabricant
Too little, too late, Fabricant.
You could have shown genuine empathy for those suffering long before now so stop whinging that you are being criticised for being Alexander’s poodle.
Don’t forget the bit where Fabricant smiles as Starmer recounts the suffering of Mr Robinson.
The arrogance of Fabricant retweeting this article as though it’s a positive thing is astonishing.
He was so delighted to be the centre of attention in the commons. A lovely smile on his face. As Kier Stammer spoke of the pain of a Lichfield resident.
Then an oops moment when he noticed he was on camera.
We used to Clap for Carers. Now Fabricant has decided we should Kick a Key Worker.
Quite so Mr Fabricant, so why don’t you apologise for your crass comments, or are you too stupid to realise the offence you have caused in trying to implicate essential workers to justify your shameful PM?
