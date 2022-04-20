Work is set to begin this month on the construction of a new playground at Burntwood Park.

An artist’s impression of the new playground

The facility will feature new equipment for young children, including a toddler unit, swings, spinners, sand play and a climbing section.

These features will complement the existing bank slide and seesaw at the popular park off Cannock Road.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are very pleased to be investing in new play equipment at Burntwood Park. “Providing high quality leisure facilities for children in the district is very important as it makes a great contribution to their health and wellbeing. “We hope lots of youngsters will enjoy the new playground at Burntwood Park once it is completed.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Installation of the new playground is expected to take around four weeks.