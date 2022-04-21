A new bookshop is opening in Lichfield next month.

Waterstones will open in the former Dorothy Perkins unit on Market Street.

Luke Taylor, the company’s retail director, said:

“We are delighted to confirm that Waterstones will be opening a bookshop in Lichfield.

“We have long hoped to open a shop in this historic and popular city and have now found a great location for our bookshop.

“The work to fit out the shop has begun, and we plan to open our doors to customers on 20th May.

“Our bookselling team can’t wait to welcome Lichfield’s readers into their beautiful new shop and to recommend all the brilliant books waiting to be discovered.”

Luke Taylor, Waterstones