Conservative councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood have been criticised over their “deafening silence” in the wake of their MP’s claims nurses and teachers broke lockdown rules by drinking in staff rooms during the pandemic.
Michael Fabricant had claimed that “many” staff had broken the law in the same way the Prime Minister had, before later clarify that one teacher and two nurses had contacted him to say they had.
But his comments have drawn anger from unions and Sir Keir Starmer, who branded his words “a grotesque spectacle”.
Cllr Rob Birch, Labour representative on both Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council, said Conservative councillors were showing support by staying silent on the matter.
“The councillors and party association locally remain publicly silent.
“I assume that if they are speaking out they are being ignored. Seems unlikely though when there are so many normally outspoken Tories who suddenly cannot find their voice.
“I for one take this deafening silence as being complicit in the comments and supportive of his views.
“To stand by in silence, whilst all this is said and continues to be added to by further utterences as time goes on, is to say you agree, or at least have no objection or concern with the comments he makes.”Cllr Rob Birch
Mr Fabricant had been seeking to defend Boris Johnson after he was issued a fine for attending a Downing Street party.
“I think at the time just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would tend to go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink which is more or less what he has done.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Cllr Birch said respect for a sense of common decency should come before any sense of party loyalty from local Conservatives.
“I guarantee that if a Labour colleague behaved like that, I and others in our group would publicly object and distance ourselves from such abhorrent behaviour and comments.
As the saying goes ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’. Are there any good amongst them, or will they continue to support their repeatedly offensive and increasingly extremist MP?”Cllr Rob Birch
I’m glad this has been raised. It’s disgusting that a Conservative member can say such offensive and untrue things, and not be sanctioned by the local association. One can only assume they 100% agree with everything Mr Fabricant has said?
The same goes for Doug Pullen, who has also remained silent on Mr Fabricant’s insulting slurs.
We should remind ourselves that, Mr Fabricant’s history of saying offensive things goes back many years….and one only has to search the internet to find them. For example, when he called a young female voter a “Tw*t”. Or when he tweeted a pic of Sadiq Khan having sex with a pig. Or when he threatened to punch a female journalist in the throat. Or when he falsely accused Kier Starmer for failing to prosecute Saville. Or when he claimed teachers and nurses were all having after work drinks, during the pandemic….
None of the above were ever challenged by any local Conservative representatives, which I find disgusting, and also worrying. Are we to treat their silence as agreement??
Our MP is fast making Lichfield into a National laughing stock. He needs to go ASAP.
Well, at least we know what the Tory councillors think now, especially those of us working in education and health. Either that, or it’s moral cowardice.
Absolutely correct. I still await a reply from any of my three Councillors.
Meanwhile, I see that on his Twitter account our MP is urging people who are looking to a new career to visit the Burntwood Jobs Fair.
We can but hope!
Good to see Cllr Birch using the word ‘extremist’ to describe our MP, as this is precisely what Mr Fabricant is. Just a shame opposition parties and those Tories who still have some integrity are forbidden from using the word ‘liar’ in the House of Commons. This makes a mockery of our democracy.
