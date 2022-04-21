A care provider is hosting an event for people in Lichfield to find out more about available jobs.

Cera staff helping a resident

Cera is looking to create almost 200 care assistant posts across the Midlands region.

An open event from 10am to 2pm on 28th April will give people more information about the jobs.

Felix Wetzel, director of carer acquisition at Cera, said:

“Over the past two years, the majority of us have experienced what it’s like to care for people outside of our families – from staying at home to protect the most vulnerable to checking in on an elderly neighbour or dropping off food for a friend in isolation. “The feeling of caring and making a difference to the lives of others is incomparable. “It doesn’t matter what stage of your career you’re at, if you’re reliable, empathetic and friendly, it’s time to consider joining the caring profession.” Felix Wetzel, Cera

People can register for the recruitment event online.