A Lichfield auctioneer is celebrating his 25th anniversary at the helm of his family-run business.
The Wintertons have been wielding gavels across seven generations since 1864, but the current owner of Richard Winterton Auctioneers has now clocked up his own personal milestone.
Richard and wife Janet took over the business in 1997 and have since sold more than half a million lots, with sites operating in Fradley and Tamworth.
The anniversary was marked by a celebration ball for all staff and their partners at The School House in Weeford.
The event saw Mr and Mrs Winterton presented with a surprise gift from staff of a picture by their favourite artist Doug Hyde.
The auctioneer spoke of his “immense pride” at the achievements of the past 25 years.
“Jan and I want to say thank you to everyone who has been with us on this tremendous journey, especially to loyal staff and clients who have been with us for years.
“It’s not been easy but I am proud of where we have come to.
“And it seems we are busier than ever. I think we’re busy because we do it the right way.”Richard Winterton
