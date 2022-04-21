Celebrations to mark Richard Winterton’s 25th anniversary. Picture: Fraser Hinch Video

A Lichfield auctioneer is celebrating his 25th anniversary at the helm of his family-run business.

The Wintertons have been wielding gavels across seven generations since 1864, but the current owner of Richard Winterton Auctioneers has now clocked up his own personal milestone.

Richard and wife Janet took over the business in 1997 and have since sold more than half a million lots, with sites operating in Fradley and Tamworth.

The anniversary was marked by a celebration ball for all staff and their partners at The School House in Weeford.

The event saw Mr and Mrs Winterton presented with a surprise gift from staff of a picture by their favourite artist Doug Hyde.

The auctioneer spoke of his “immense pride” at the achievements of the past 25 years.