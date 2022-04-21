Council chiefs have been told they have a “moral responsibility” to ensure staff are paid the real living wage.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council currently adheres to national living wage standards for all of its employees.

But Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough, said the increase from £9.50 an hour to £9.90 should be applied by the local authority to set the standard for others across the area.

Cllr Dave Robertson

“Between 20 and 30 of our hard working staff earning less than the real living wage – that is approaching 10% of our workforce. “Our workforce are our most valuable asset and they deserve to be recognised and rewarded appropriately. “In the current economic climate we cannot turn our heads and ignore this issue. Not only do we have a responsibility as an employer to adequately remunerate our staff but we also have a moral responsibility. “We have a responsibility to be leaders in this district and to make a statement to everyone we represent about what is right and the importance of workers earning their fair share. We can start to make this change. My rough calculation show that to do this would cost £25,000 or less – that’s a significant sum but not a comparison to the millions we have in reserve. “My message to cabinet is simple – we can make this happen.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Alan White, Conservative member for Whittington and Streethay, said plans to simply increase wages without correctly costing them should be resisted.

Alan White