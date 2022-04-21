Plans for a new home to be built on land in Weeford have been rejected.
Garden land north of Angels House on Weeford Road had been earmarked for the property.
But planning officers at Lichfield District Council have rejected the proposals.
A decision notice said:
“The development constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt.
“Very special circumstances do not exist which would outweigh the harm to the Green Belt.
“The proposed development seeks the construction of a dwelling which would be located outside of any defined settlement.”Planning decision notice
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Our volunteers moderated 1125 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.