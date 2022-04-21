The planned layout of the new property. Picture: Lichfield District Council planning portal

Plans for a new home to be built on land in Weeford have been rejected.

Garden land north of Angels House on Weeford Road had been earmarked for the property.

But planning officers at Lichfield District Council have rejected the proposals.

A decision notice said:

“The development constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt. “Very special circumstances do not exist which would outweigh the harm to the Green Belt. “The proposed development seeks the construction of a dwelling which would be located outside of any defined settlement.” Planning decision notice

