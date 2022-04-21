A man has stolen a purse from a house in Lichfield after conning is way into the property.

The incident happened on Ferndale Road at around 11am today (21st April).

The man knocked at the door and told residents he knew them as he used to live opposite.

After entering the property to have a cup of tea, he then asked to use the toilet.

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police said:

“During this ‘toilet break’ the male has gone into a bedroom and stolen a purse and left the address. “The description that we have been given by the residents involved is around 6ft tall, balding and with dark skin.” PCSO Deryn Small

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 252 of 21st April.