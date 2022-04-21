A band are promising to show that “rock ‘n’ roll” ain’t dead when they perform at a Lichfield pub.

The Dead Bandits will be at The Feathers Inn on Saturday (23rd April).

Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.

