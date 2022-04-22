A thriller inspired by a political scandal is coming to the Lichfield Garrick as part of a world premiere tour.

Hilary Bonner’s Dead Lies will be at the city theatre from 24th to 29th May.

Set agains the backdrop of current day Westminster, the show is inspired by the Jeremy Thorpe scandal of the 1970s.

Among the stars of the show is former Hollyoaks and Casualty actor Jeremy Edwards who plays would-be Prime Minister Peter George, a politician who finds buried truths shaking the faith of those closest to him.

Jeremy Edwards

“He is an honest politician who wants to make the world a better place and believes he is the man to do it. “If I could quantify his character in three words, they would be smart, compassionate and honest. “I can relate to him as I’ve always secretly had political aspirations and I would certainly agree with all his policies. “I think it will be interesting to see our audience responses to his speeches as I think they will certainly ring true for today and may chime with people in an interesting way.” Jeremy Edwards

Jeremy added that the current dramas in Westminster would make the production all the more relatable to audiences across the country.

“I’m very excited to take on the challenge of this new play. It is an exciting piece of work that combines a wonderful writing with a twisty story and addresses issues of the day at the same time – this has to be a world first. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me. The play has that rare combination of the right script at the right time. “I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. Not only because it is sexy, scandalous and mysterious it is incredibly on point.” Jeremy Edwards

Tickets start at £27 and can be booked at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.