Progress on proposals for the future of policing in Staffordshire will be discussed at a meeting next week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will present an update on his Police and Crime Plan to the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel on Monday (25th April), with the public able to watch live online from 10am.

During the meeting he will discuss progress so far on the three-year plan, including partnership with other bodies such as health authorities and councils.

Commissioner Adams sadi:

“In December, I published my local Police and Crime and Fire and Rescue plans, which set out priorities and expectations of the services on behalf of Staffordshire residents.



“Staffordshire Police also welcomed a new Chief Constable, Chris Noble, in the same month and the panel will hear about his commitment to delivering a high quality, local and responsive service for local people.



“The panel meeting is an opportunity for the public to hear about some of the work already underway, and the progress being made in reducing the number of victims of crime and anti-social behaviour, supporting vulnerable people, and improving safety on our roads.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

More details about how to watch the meeting are available online.