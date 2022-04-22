Lichfield District Council has used Earth Day to highlight the work it is carrying out with the aim of helping the region become carbon neutral.

The annual event sees millions take part across the globe to highlight the plight of the planet.

Lichfield District Council says it has brought forward an organisational net zero carbon emissions target date from 2050 to 2035.

Measures such as energy efficient systems and the replacement of vehicles with a fully electric fleet will help the local authority to meet the target.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:

“In December 2019, our council declared a climate change emergency and made a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions for the district by 2050, and achieve net zero as an organisation by 2035. “We have set out the first phase of our intended response to deal with our organisational emissions – to lead our communities we need to start by getting our own act together. “We aim to reduce our own impact on our climate and we will focus on achieving this while engaging our communities about what we can do together to tackle the impact our district has on our environment.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Alongside carbon emission reductions, the council is also working on the restoration and management of the district’s natural habitats.

Funding has been secured to restore 11 hectares of heathland for the next 20 years.

In addition, the whole of the district has been mapped by habitat, showing the opportunities for restoration and recovery. For more details visit the district council website.