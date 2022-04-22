Midlands singer-songwriter Christie Reeves will be showcasing her vocal talents for an audience in Lichfield next week.

Christie Reeves

Having reached audiences through performances on YouTube and Tiktok, she will play The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th April.

She will be supported by local musician Amelia Harrison.

Christie draws upon pop and folk influences for her music, with the personal experience and storytelling fusing in her writing.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“It’s a welcome return for Folk Fridays at The Hub with Christie Reeves and her band. “Wind down for the weekend with her unique sound and original songs based on her own experiences.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.