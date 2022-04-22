Burntwood’s neighbourhood plan cannot be ignored when decisions on future use of land in the town are made, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Steve Norman made his comments after saying the chair of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee had spoken in favour of controversial proposals to build homes on the so-called blue hoardings site, despite officers recommending refusal.

Councillors eventually rejected efforts by a housing association to develop the site which has long been earmarked as the site for a new town centre.

But Cllr Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at the district council, said he had concerns with the chair seeking to push members to go against planning recommendations.

“The chair did this with regard to the application earlier this year at the Angel Croft Hotel site, which was not contrary to the Local Plan or any Neighbourhood Plans. “However, he also spoke, as chair, in favour of a housing development for 87 houses with no retail development on the designated town centre blue hoardings site in Burntwood, last November. “There was no support for this. In fact there were 37 letters of objection from the public as well as strong objection from Burntwood Town Council, the opposite to the Lichfield application – so the chair isn’t even consistent with his views. “The Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan was supported by 76% of residents in a referendum in May last year and a town centre – shops not just housing – was a big feature of this and supported in the Local Plan. “If the application which went against this support had been approved by the committee – fortunately they agreed with Cllr Darren Ennis who spoke against it – the only way Burntwood could have saved the site is via an expensive Judicial Review. “This is not the way to chair a planning committee in my view.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman’s comments came in a written question to the cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, at a meeting of the district council last week.

