A new specialist service to support adults with profound learning disabilities has opened in Lichfield this week.

Staff celebrating the launch of the new service

The refurbished former older persons day centre in Braeburn Close will offer help and activities at the centre and also in the local community.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Where we can, we want to support those who need our help the most as part of their local communities. “This new centre will do just that, by providing activities in a large modern and fit-for-purpose environment for the people we support in Lichfield and the surrounding areas.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The centre will be officially opened in May – but is already beginning to support people in the local community.

Families can find out more and stay up to date with news about the centre on Facebook.