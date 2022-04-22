Parents-to-be are being invited to a free event in Burntwood next week.

The Spark Bumps Pregnancy Social will take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on 27th April.

Entry is free and includes a goody bag, cake and a raffle.

Attending on the evening are also Nurture and Bloom, Love Birth Hypnobirthing, Spark Baby Bank with items available including maternity clothes on the night, Charnwood Childrens Centre, Bright Beginnings parenting project, a local midwife and a trained antenatal teacher.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be opportunities to ask questions, find out more about pregnancy support, birth and local baby groups.” Spark spokesperson

For more details email alexphilipsmoseley@sparkburntwood.org or visit the Spark Facebook page.