People in Lichfield and Burntwood wanting to sponsor Ukrainian refugees in the UK are being urged to do so through the proper Government channels.

Lichfield Cathedral lit up in Ukranian colours

Staffordshire County Council said it was dealing with more than 200 people wanting to host those fleeing the war through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

However, officials say they are also seeing a few instances where sponsorship arrangements are being set up via chatrooms or social media, meaning they cannot then access funding specifically allocated for the scheme.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for communities, said:

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure sponsors in Staffordshire have all of the relevant financial and safeguarding arrangements in place, so they can welcome refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. “However, we are also hearing of less formal arrangements. Obviously this has its risks in terms of the welfare of those involved, but another consequence is that by going outside of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, sponsors and refugees will not be able to access the funding and support that has been put in place. “This is why it’s really important to go through the proper channels. That way, sponsors and refugees can get the support they are entitled to, and we can ensure that any arrangement is suitable and safe for everyone.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can apply to be a sponsor through the Homes for Ukraine website. For more information on how the scheme works in Staffordshire, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/ukraine.