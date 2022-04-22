Lichfield City FC suffered semi-final heartbreak as they went out of the JW Hunt Cup on penalties at Lye Town.

Neither side could break the deadlock in 90 minutes, but two saves from their first two spot kicks saw Ivor Green’s men exit the competition.

Lye started the brighter of the two sides with an early shot going over James Beeson’s bar, before the City keeper was forced to save a one-on-one chance.

Joe Haines saw a long range shot saved as Lichfield sought to gain a foothold in the game.

Beeson was forced to make another stop low to his left before the keeper also had to save a free-kick to keep the scores level.

Lichfield had a better start to the second period with Luke Childs sending an effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

Lye continued to threaten though with a volley going wide and and another shot also off target.

City’s almost got themselves in front when Lewi Burnside’s cross came back off the bar.

The woodwork again came to Lye’s rescue when Sam Fitzgerald’s long range effort rattled the crossbar before hitting the keeper and bouncing wide.

An end-to-end finale saw both sides have penalty shouts waved away as the keepers were also having to be alert to prevent a breakthrough.

The Lye bar was struck for a third time in stoppage time – on this occasion by Dan Lomas – before Fitzgerald also sent a late shot over the top.

Ben Newey would prove to be the hero for the hosts as the game went to spot kicks, saving from Lomas and Max Dixon as his side opened up an advantage which they would not relinquish as the penalties finished 4-2, with Haines and Fitzgerald netting for Lichfield.