Chasetown FC will go into an away play-off tie after falling to a 1-0 defeat on the road at Spalding United.

Action from Chasetown’s trip to Spalding. Picture: Louise Yates

The game was full of tension with both the league title and home advantage in the extended season up for grabs.

In the end, Chasetown would not have been able to overcome leaders Ilkeston who won at Wisbech, but defeat does mean they slip to fourth, setting up a trip to Halesowen Town in the play-offs.

The Scholars started brightly with an early Oli Hayward chance going just wide before skipper Danny O’Callaghan headed inches over the bar.

With news that they had temporarily dropped to third, Chasetown almost took the lead with a Harry Cunningham volley that was well saved by Michael Duggan.

The Scholars then saw Jordan Evans fire a shot just over the bar before the break as the visitors went into the interval in fourth with results going against them.

Things got worse in the second period when Spalding took the lead against the run of play after Dylan Edge fired past Curtis Pond to wreck Chasetown’s hopes of a home play off tie.

With Halesowen and Stamford winning, only a victory could restore The Scholars’ place in the top three, but the closest they came to a leveller was when substitute Kyle Perry volleyed over the crossbar.

Chasetown now travel to Halesowen on Tuesday (26th April).