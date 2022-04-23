Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to help keep Covid out of the classroom when schools return next week.

Pupils will return to lessons from Monday (25th April) for the first full term since free testing ended in England.

Families are being asked to keep children at home if they develop symptoms.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We know schools are places where Covid-19 can spread rapidly, and the last thing we want is for an ill child to take it into school meaning more children then take the virus home and potentially put family members at risk, particularly elderly relatives or those with health conditions. “If your child is feeling unwell, the sensible thing to do is to keep them off school so they can get better and avoid spreading infection to their classmates and teachers. “This plays a huge role is stopping the virus reaching the wider community and making more people ill.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Children aged five and over are also eligible for a vaccine. Parents can find out more information on how to book a vaccine appointment for their child at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine or by calling 119.