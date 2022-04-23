Lichfield City FC survived going down to eight men to round off their season with a 0-0 draw at Highgate United.

A flurry of sin bins and a red card contributed to a farcical finale to the fixture, but it failed to take the shine off a season that has seen Ivor Green’s men end the campaign third in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Luke Keen saw an early effort flash wide before James Beeson made a save from a header as both sides battled it out in the opening stages.

Max Dixon came close to opening the scoring for City when he lifted the ball over Highgate keeper Reece Francis only for his effort to go over the top.

The hosts saw a volley flash wide of the target and a free header spurned before Beeson was forced to be alert to head away the danger outside his box.

Luke Childs thought he’d given City the lead just before the break only for his shot to be turned around the post by Francis.

The Highgate keeper was also in action early in the second period as he palmed away a strike from Jack Edwards.

City’s cause was harmed when Childs was sent to the sin bin – and it wouldn’t be the last time Lichfield would find themselves reduced in numbers.

Beeson was almost caught out by a free kick but the crossbar came to his rescue, while the visitors also had penalty appeals waved away when Chandler Pegg appeared to be tripped.

Childs’ return brought Lichfield back to a full 11, but they were back down to ten men when Scott Goodby was shown a red card.

Edwards soon followed as City were reduced to nine players – but the referee wasn’t done yet though as Haines also found himself in the sin bin with just eight players left on the field for the visitors.

But Lichfield held on to seal a point on the road.