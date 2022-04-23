Swan Lake

A screening of Swan Lake will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Royal Ballet performance will be shown on 19th May.

A spokesperson said:

“This classic fairytale represents the battle between good and evil, and the attempt of love to conquer all. “The magic of the lakes, forests and palaces is brought to life with glittering designs by John Macfarlane and a sublime score by Tchaikovsky. “This classic of the repertory is testament to the late choreographer Liam Scarlett’s abiding love of classicism and innate musicality, which shine through this production.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked online.