Drivers are being urged to be on their guard after number plates were stolen from vehicles in Shenstone and Stonnall.

A read Seat Ibiza was target at the Toby Carvery in Shenstone on 20th April, while a Black Mercedes C220 Sport was had a rear plate taken from a residential property on Chester Road on the same day.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incidents 697 and 783 of 20th April.