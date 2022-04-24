The title-winning Lichfield RUFC side

League champions Lichfield RUFC rounded off their campaign with a win on the road at Sutton Coldfield.

It was the Myrtle Greens’ 24th victory of the league campaign, but they were made to work for their latest win by their hosts.

Lichfield were dealt an early blow when captain Charlie Milner limped off after ten minutes.

The first 20 minutes lacked any flowing rugby from either side, but Sutton took the lead with a Ben Morgan penalty.

Lichfield responded positively and quickly with Myles Haughton scoring in the right corner after a sniping break from Sam Benson.

The hosts worked a simple front peel so that they could stroll over for a converted try – and their lot improved when Morgan’s kick pass ended in winger Grimshaw’s hands to score wide out.

Lichfield managed to get into the red zone and after a series of forward drives, Paul Maxwell-Keys was able to exploit some weak defence for a key score – Spinner added the first of his four conversions – to bring it back to 15-12 at half time.

With the wind, the visitors resembled a closer version of the unit that have proved so formidable this season.

Lichfield were on the attack from the off with Harvey Wootton powering over under the posts.

Hooker Jack Fielding showed a turn of pace to run around the backs and secure the bonus point try.

The last four tries were shared by Joe Bourne and Maxwell-Keys, as the city side spread their wings, leaving the two of them tied as the club’s leading league try scorers on 20 each.

However, Sutton had the final say on the season as centre Grimshaw halted a Lichfield attack by intercepting on half way for a welcome home score.

Focus will now move to next season as Lichfield return to play at level five where they will be joined by Kenilworth and Stoke. Other opponents are likely to include Nuneaton, Bromsgrove, Bridgnorth and Burton.