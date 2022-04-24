Councillors in Hammerwich say they can’t find any good reason to change local boundaries.

The boundary review is looking at ways in which voting and council areas might reshape in future.

But members of Hammerwich Parish Council voted unanimously to submit a response stating they “could not find any good reason” to change things locally.

Chairman Vance Wasdell said:

“We consider our council operates very efficiently and we work very closely with Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council in representing all our parishioners and groups. “We provide and manage several green spaces, and our rural identity and a network of footpaths are very popular with ramblers and dog walkers from Hammerwich and many other areas. Hammerwich population is approximately 3,412 residents, from 1406 households, and has always maintained one of the lowest council tax rates in the area. We are also happy with the name Hammerwich Parish Council. Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

The review comes in the wake of a December 2021 referendum which showed more than 80% of those who voted supported the Hammerwich Local Plan which laid out the vision for the future of the parish.

Cllr Wasdell said residents were pleased to see the council focusing on protecting green spaces in the area.