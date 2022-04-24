An artist’s impression of the proposed new homes in Longdon Green

Plans have been drawn up for two new homes to be built on land in Longdon Green.

The two five bedroom detached properties have been earmarked for the site on Hay Lane.

The land currently houses a stables and paddock area.

A planning statement said:

“The site is flanked by a number of other residential properties on Hay Lane and is part of the village of Longdon Green. “This, coupled with the site’s close proximity to nearby services and facilities, demonstrates that the site would clearly comprise a sustainable form of development. “The plans demonstrate that two dwellings would be sited within the plot without causing harm to the amenities of occupants of future and existing properties.” Planning statement

