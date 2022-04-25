Drivers are being warned of diversions due to overnight closures on the A38 in Lichfield.

The southbound carriageway will be shut to allow for HS2 preparatory works to take place.

A closure between Hilliard’s Cross and Cappers Lane will be in place from 9pm to 5.30am each night from today (25th April) until Friday morning.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said the preparatory works were part of plans to take the controversial high speed line under the A38.

“During this phase we are constructing a new access point off the Streethay southbound slip road to allow us to undertake enabling works. “We will eventually be constructing a bridge to take the A38 near Streethay over the HS2 line. “During the parliamentary stages we identified ways to reduce the visual impact of the scheme and the design was changed to a cutting. “This means the HS2 line will now run under the A38 and existing railway lines so that it is less visible.” HS2 Ltd spokesperson

Diversions will be in place along Wood End Lane, the A515 and the A51.