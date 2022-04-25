People in Lichfield and Burntwood who think they may be the target of a “stalking behaviours” are being invited to attend a support session.

Staffordshire Police is hosting the event on Facebook to mark National Stalking Awareness Week.

The session, which runs from 6pm to 7pm tomorrow (26th April) will feature a panel of experts, including the head of safeguarding for Staffordshire Police and from the New Era victim support agency.

People will also be able to submit anonymous questions in advance or on the night online.

The live chat event will be held on the Staffordshire Police Facebook page.