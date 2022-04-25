The George Hotel

An event in Lichfield will help highlight the support available for people living with dementia.

The Home Instead Memory Cafe at the George Hotel on 19th May will have groups such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Staffordshire Together for Carers, Memory Services and Dementia UK in attendance.

A spokesperson said:

“If you know someone who has memory issues please call in – there is so much support out in the community and they are not alone.” Home Instead Memory Cafe spokesperson

The event will run from 10am to midday.

For more information email karen.wilkinson@tamworth.homeinstead.co.uk.