Lichfield’s MP says it was not his intention to offend or demoralise teachers and nurses after claims some of them broke lockdown rules to drink in staff rooms after work.
Michael Fabricant had drawn criticism from unions and staff after his attempt to defend the fine issued to the Prime Minister.
The Tory MP’s words were also branded “unhelpful” by the leader of Lichfield District Council.
But Mr Fabricant said he was not “judging nor chastising the minority of nurses or teachers” who chose to unwind with a drink after work.
“It was not my intention to cause offence – let alone demoralise anyone as some have claimed – in the BBC TV interview a few days back and I apologise if I have genuinely done so.
“I applaud the work of nurses, GPs, and others in the medical and teaching professions who worked long hours under difficult, and sometimes impossible, conditions during the height of the Covid pandemic to keep us all safe and to educate our children.
“We all owe a debt to them which will be difficult to repay.
“I explained that I was neither judging nor chastising the minority of nurses or teachers who chose to unwind with a few work colleagues after a long shift. Nor did I suggest that any were drunk – I know of none who were so.”Michael Fabricant MP
Many had pointed out that staff drinking – either before, during or after lockdown – in schools and hospitals would have been against workplace rules in such settings.
But after suggesting “a teacher and two nurses” had told him of post-work drinks, the Conservative MP said others had since come forward.
“Of course, I am well aware that having a drink after a shift would be against the rules, but I was aware of a number of instances where this had happened, albeit in a minority of cases.
“Since that interview I gave, a number of other cases have been brought to my attention which is not surprising given that there are some 500,000 nurses and 625,000 teachers throughout Britain.
“Nevertheless, to my knowledge, the number of after work drinks remain a small minority.
“My error in one part of the programme – which was then repeated on TV – was to give the impression this was general practice by nurses and teachers. This was never the case.
“In the small number of cases where people did have a quick drink with close work colleagues, I both understand and sympathise with workers who had endured a long and exhausting day. We are all human.
“Personally, I did abide by all the rules of lockdown as I was working remotely on my own in Lichfield, so I am not making any excuses for myself, but frankly, a little tolerance for everyone who had been in a stressful work environment, and then met with close work colleagues after, would be no bad thing.”Michael Fabricant MP
Our volunteers moderated 1093 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Once he was the best of a bad bunch, now he is just part of the bad bunch and needs to go. Out of touch and out of hand. Does not represent Lichfield in a positive light.
The modern apology. Not apologising for what he said or did, but apologising that people got upset by what he said or did. So he was right, those who got upset were wrong and he’s sorry they reacted that way. Pathetic worm of a man.
“I apologise if…” is not an apology.
So our MP even made it to Have I Got News for You, great advert for Lichfield……not.
He’s now not only rowing back on his crass comments, but on Twitter seems to be distancing himself from the PM. Apparently, Johnson wasn’t even his second choice as leader? So yes even in our MP’s view we have a third rate PM. This gives a lie to the claims that there isn’t a suitable candidate for the leadership.
However, all this publicity is just up Fabricant’s Street, goodness he loves himself.
Haven’t we been here with Owen Paterson? It may be well be remind ourselves of this, ““Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,”
It was the cover-up that brought down Nixon. See quotation above.
Once one lie is established we must ask ourselves, how many others.
Here’s a really weird coincidence.
27 June 2012. The European Commission released their communication to the European Parliament and the Council on concrete ways for EU member states to reinforce the fight against tax fraud and tax evasion, including third countries.
28 June 2012 100 Tory MPs called on David Cameron to prepare legislation committing the UK to an EU referendum after the next election.
“We shouldn’t be upset” – isn’t that right Mr Fabricant?
I’m not sure what is more damaging, your non-apology or trying to get the leader of LDC to “spin” an apology for you. Getting Mr Pullen to act as your spokesman rather than actually face the public yourself is a new low even for you.
Too little too late, Fabricant.
You have only reacted because of the volley of criticism & satire aimed at you.
You have realised the Alexander Johnson is on his way out and there may be another election so you need to curry favour with electorate.
Still no response from the local Tory Association to my email about Fabricant.
Leave a comment