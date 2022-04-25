Lichfield’s MP says it was not his intention to offend or demoralise teachers and nurses after claims some of them broke lockdown rules to drink in staff rooms after work.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant had drawn criticism from unions and staff after his attempt to defend the fine issued to the Prime Minister.

The Tory MP’s words were also branded “unhelpful” by the leader of Lichfield District Council.

But Mr Fabricant said he was not “judging nor chastising the minority of nurses or teachers” who chose to unwind with a drink after work.

“It was not my intention to cause offence – let alone demoralise anyone as some have claimed – in the BBC TV interview a few days back and I apologise if I have genuinely done so. “I applaud the work of nurses, GPs, and others in the medical and teaching professions who worked long hours under difficult, and sometimes impossible, conditions during the height of the Covid pandemic to keep us all safe and to educate our children. “We all owe a debt to them which will be difficult to repay. “I explained that I was neither judging nor chastising the minority of nurses or teachers who chose to unwind with a few work colleagues after a long shift. Nor did I suggest that any were drunk – I know of none who were so.” Michael Fabricant MP

Many had pointed out that staff drinking – either before, during or after lockdown – in schools and hospitals would have been against workplace rules in such settings.

But after suggesting “a teacher and two nurses” had told him of post-work drinks, the Conservative MP said others had since come forward.