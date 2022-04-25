Simon Price, Bev Shepherd and James Price

A Lichfield store is celebrating 40 years in business this month.

The Arthur Price Factory Shop opened its doors in April 1982 when the cutlery firm moved from Birmingham.

When the shop opened, current CEO Simon Price began working in the warehouse of the family-owned business.

“It was an important year for me – 1982 was when I started my apprenticeship. I spent many days working behind the factory shop counter learning about the business by serving customers, many of whom were visiting for the first time. “Fast forward 40 years and I’m so proud that we are still serving and with technology even to customers on the other side of the world. “It has been a tough couple of years, but we’ve adapted and even grown in some areas. Our online sales have rocketed but nothing beats for many, especially after so many restrictions, the enjoyment of browsing and finding something special. “And I am fortunate to have a great team who know every inch of Arthur Price, but most importantly have a desire to deliver the best service. “I’d like to put on record my thanks to all the team for their hard work and dedication as we celebrate simply the first 40 years – with many more to come.” Simon Price

Based on Britannia Way, the shop is one of the biggest cutlery stores in the country.

Bev Shepherd has been the shop manager for 14 years. She said: